Vodnik gave up two hits and no walks over 1.1 scoreless innings in relief en route to collecting his third hold of the season in Monday's 8-6 win over the Guardians.

Vodnik has largely worked in middle relief this season, but the Rockies are gradually starting to trust him in higher-leverage spots. He's now claimed holds in both of his last two appearances and is maintaining a 2.93 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB over 30.2 innings on the season.