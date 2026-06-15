Rockies' Victor Vodnik: Rejoins Colorado bullpen

The Rockies activated Vodnik (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Vodnik is fully recovered from the ulnar nerve inflammation in his right elbow that sent him to the IL in late May, getting clearance to return after making two scoreless rehab appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque. The 26-year-old had yielded 14 runs over nine innings covering his last 10 outings before going on the IL, so the Rockies seem unlikely to utilize Vodnik in high-leverage situations right out of the chute. Eventually, though, Vodnik could get another chance at close if he pitches well. He still leads the Rockies with four saves this season despite missing nearly a month of action.