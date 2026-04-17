Vodnik secured the save Thursday against the Astros after pitching a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one walk.

Vodnik has converted his last two save chances, but perhaps more importantly, he's now on a roll of six straight outings in which he hasn't allowed an earned run after allowing two or three hits in his season debut against the Marlins on March 29. Vodnik isn't overpowering hitters, as he owns a 4:4 K:BB in 7.0 innings during his scoreless streak, but he's getting the job done. That's enough to believe he should continue pitching in a high-leverage role for the Rockies going forward.