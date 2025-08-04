Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said Monday that Vodnik and Juan Mejia will share closer duties while Seth Halvorsen (elbow) is sidelined, Guerilla Sports reports.

Vodnik has registered two saves this season, posting a 3.55 ERA and 34:20 K:BB over 33 innings along the way. While the right-hander has a big arm and is a groundball pitcher, a 1.55 WHIP and 13.8 percent walk rate portend to trouble. Halvorsen could miss several weeks with a mild right flexor strain, but the Rockies' closer situation is likely to remain sketchy for fantasy purposes.