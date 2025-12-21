Machin agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Sunday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where the 32-year-old will get the chance to compete for a utility infield role on Colorado's Opening Day roster. For the first time since 2022, Machin resurfaced in the big leagues this past season, appearing in four games for Baltimore in late August and going 1-for-11 with a solo home run and a walk. He spent the bulk of the season at Triple-A Norfolk, slashing .286/.347/.476 with 18 home runs and 15 stolen bases across 504 plate appearances.