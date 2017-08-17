Fernandez, 22, is hitting .282/.361/.498 with 15 home runs, 47 RBI and 12 steals in 82 games at Low-A Asheville.

The corner outfielder has shown that intriguing mix of power and speed, though he is still striking out too much. Fernandez has fanned 102 times during those 82 contests. Nevertheless, this should be considered a successful first full season in the minors.