Rockies' Vince Fernandez: Intriguing power/speed combo at Low-A
Fernandez, 22, is hitting .282/.361/.498 with 15 home runs, 47 RBI and 12 steals in 82 games at Low-A Asheville.
The corner outfielder has shown that intriguing mix of power and speed, though he is still striking out too much. Fernandez has fanned 102 times during those 82 contests. Nevertheless, this should be considered a successful first full season in the minors.
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...