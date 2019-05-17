Fernandez went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, two runs and three RBI for Double-A Hartford on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has been tearing up Double-A, as this monster day at the dish brings his slash line up to .287/.395/.610 over 136 at-bats. The homers were his ninth and 10th of the season, and he also has ten doubles and two triples, so the power numbers he's posting so far for Hartford are eye-popping. They were in his time for Colorado's Class-A teams, too, where he mashed 34 long balls over his last two seasons between Low-A Asheville and High-A Lancaster. He'll make a compelling case for a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque should he continue to mash like this.