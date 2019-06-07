Davis (oblique) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Davis had a successful live batting practice session Wednesday and will make his return to the Rockies without a minor-league rehab assignment. The 33-year-old had a 2.45 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB with seven saves in as many chances before landing on the IL in mid-May.

