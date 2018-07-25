Davis (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings against the Astros.

Davis came on to pitch the top of the ninth in a 2-2 game, and after sending down all three batters he faced on just seven pitches he came back out for the 10th. He allowed two singles, a walk, a triple and a home run while recording his lone out in the frame on a bunted foul ball strikeout. The five-run implosion was the first time in eight outings he'd allowed a run, and brings his ERA up to 4.61.