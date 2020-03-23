Rockies' Wade Davis: Almost perfect this spring
Davis did not allow a run or a hit while issuing one walk and striking out three in 3.1 innings this spring.
He has already been named the closer to open the season, but it's also mildly encouraging that he didn't get shelled in a small sample this spring. He shelved his cutter in favor of working on getting more consistent with his fastball and changeup, saying that the better his fastball is, the better his cutter will be in the regular season. Davis is entering the final year of a three-year, $52 million contract and if he pitches well, the rest of the bullpen fits much more logically, so he should get a fairly long leash. That said, the Rockies do not envision themselves as rebuilding, so signs of a return to his 2019 form (8.65 ERA, 1.88 WHIP) would leave the team scrambling to stop the bleeding.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...