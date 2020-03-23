Davis did not allow a run or a hit while issuing one walk and striking out three in 3.1 innings this spring.

He has already been named the closer to open the season, but it's also mildly encouraging that he didn't get shelled in a small sample this spring. He shelved his cutter in favor of working on getting more consistent with his fastball and changeup, saying that the better his fastball is, the better his cutter will be in the regular season. Davis is entering the final year of a three-year, $52 million contract and if he pitches well, the rest of the bullpen fits much more logically, so he should get a fairly long leash. That said, the Rockies do not envision themselves as rebuilding, so signs of a return to his 2019 form (8.65 ERA, 1.88 WHIP) would leave the team scrambling to stop the bleeding.