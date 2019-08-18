Davis will return to the closer's role after Scott Oberg (blood clot) was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Davis has logged four straight scoreless appearances, with only one of those coming at home. He has a 9.70 ERA at home and a 0.63 ERA on the road, and the Rockies head on a week-long road trip next week, so he is worth adding in most roto formats.