Davis picked up the save against the Giants on Monday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to close out Colorado's 2-0 victory. He didn't record a strikeout or a walk.

Davis had seen his ERA balloon from 2.55 to 5.40 over his last four appearances, but he turned in a smooth effort in this contest, needing 12 pitches to dispatch of the Giants in order and pick up his 10th save of the season. He seems locked in as the top ninth-inning option for the time being despite his recent struggles, so hopefully this clean outing is a sign he's getting back to form.