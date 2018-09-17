Davis got the save against the Giants on Sunday, striking out two with no walks over a scoreless ninth inning to close out Colorado's 3-2 victory.

Davis has been volatile at times in 2018 but he seems to have settled down of late, as he's now given up just one earned run in his last 10 outings, with this clean effort against San Francisco bringing his save total on the season up to 40. His 4.48 ERA is still a bit bloated thanks to his handful of meltdowns, but he's still racked up more than enough saves to have functioned as a viable fantasy closer this season.