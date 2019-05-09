Davis picked up the save against the Giants on Thursday, despite giving up two runs on three hits in the ninth inning in Colorado's 12-11 victory. He struck out three with no walks.

Tasked with protecting a 12-9 lead, it wasn't a good outing for Davis, who struck out the first two hitters he faced before the Giants scored twice on him to cut the deficit to one run. However, he managed to come back to strike out Stephen Vogt and lock down his sixth save of the season. He still boasts a solid 2.13 ERA in 15 appearances, and remains the top option at closer for the Rockies.