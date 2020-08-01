Davis (0-1) was tagged with the loss and a blown save Friday against the Padres. He gave up four earned runs on two hits -- both home runs -- and two walks across two-thirds of an inning.

Davis gave up homers to Fernando Tatis and Tommy Pham, and his struggles allowed the Padres to mount the comeback in the top of the ninth. Davis has now allowed five earned runs across 2.2 innings, but he notched the save in both of his previous two appearances so this woeful performances shouldn't change his status as the Rockies' closer -- at least for now.