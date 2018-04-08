Rockies' Wade Davis: Blows first save Saturday
Davis blew the save Saturday against the Braves, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.
The damage was limited thanks to a great leaping catch by Trevor Story to end the inning, but this marks the second consecutive appearance in which Davis has allowed a run. The righty still possesses a 5:2 K:BB in 4.1 innings pitched this season, keeping with his strong career numbers that have him in the upper echelon of closers in the league.
