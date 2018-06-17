Rockies' Wade Davis: Blows save, takes loss Sunday
Davis (0-2) recorded just one out Sunday, allowing four runs on four walks and two hits in a 13-12 loss to Texas.
Davis has now blown two straight save opportunities. After ending May with a 2.35 ERA, it has now ballooned up to 4.55 on the year. The 6-foot-5 righty still has 20 saves on the season and should hold on to his role for the time being. However, Adam Ottavino (0.89 ERA, 14.2 K/9) is lurking right behind him.
