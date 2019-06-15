Davis allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with one strike out while completing just two outs to blow the save Friday against the Padres.

After Mike Dunn had given up four runs in the ninth inning, Davis was called upon to protect what was left of an 11-9 lead with one out and the bases empty. Unfortunately, Davis could not stop the Padres from rallying, giving up a trio of hits and two more runs to blow the save and leave the game tied, 11-11. It was his first blown save of the season and the first time in franchise history that the Rockies blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning. The rough outing was a rare one for the 33-year-old closer, who now owns a 3.44 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB with eight saves.