Davis gave up two runs on two hits to take the blown save Friday against the Brewers, striking out one and walking zero.

Davis entered the ninth with a two-run lead and got Travis Shaw to strike out and Jesus Aguilar to line out before giving up a single to Hernan Perez and then a homer to Manny Pina. This was Davis' first blown save in over a month, and he still holds a record of 14-for-16 in save chances with a 3.31 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. The home run was the second he's allowed this year in 16.1 innings.