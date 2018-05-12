Rockies' Wade Davis: Blows second save Friday
Davis gave up two runs on two hits to take the blown save Friday against the Brewers, striking out one and walking zero.
Davis entered the ninth with a two-run lead and got Travis Shaw to strike out and Jesus Aguilar to line out before giving up a single to Hernan Perez and then a homer to Manny Pina. This was Davis' first blown save in over a month, and he still holds a record of 14-for-16 in save chances with a 3.31 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. The home run was the second he's allowed this year in 16.1 innings.
