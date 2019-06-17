Davis (1-2) took the loss and a blown save Sunday against the Padres as he allowed four runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Staked to a three-run lead in the ninth inning, Davis allowed four baserunners and three runs before being removed with two outs. He then watched as the bullpen allowed the go-ahead run to score on a bases-loaded walk. Davis also blew a save in his previous appearance and has struggled to find consistency after returning from an oblique injury nine days ago.