Davis allowed one run on one hit in the ninth inning to blow the save Thursday against the Reds. He struck out three.

Working for the third consecutive day, Davis was anything but sharp in this one. While he struck out three of the five batters he faced, a hit-by-pitch followed by a single and a pair of wild pitches resulted in his third blown save of the season (and first since May 11). He still leads the National League with 20 saves while keeping a respectable 3.42 ERA and 31:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings this season.