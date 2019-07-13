Davis pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 13th save of the year in a 3-2 win over the Reds on Friday.

Davis needed only nine pitches to convert the save. The closer has now strung together three consecutive scoreless outings to lower his ERA to 5.33 on the year. He has 27 strikeouts in as many innings. The 33-year-old's hold on the closing job remains tenuous, with Scott Oberg waiting in the wings should Davis begin to falter again.