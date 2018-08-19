Davis pitched a perfect 10th inning to record his 34th save of the season in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Braves.

The 32-year-old blew back-to-back saves to kick off August, but Davis seems to be settling back down, posting four straight scoreless appearances and converting his last three save opportunities. He has a messy 5.04 ERA on the year, but his 1.21 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 through 51.1 innings are still respectable.