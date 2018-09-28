Davis earned the save in Thursday's victory over the Phillies, allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless ninth frame.

Davis allowed the first batter of the inning to reach on a single, but he retired the next three batters in order with two strikeouts. His ERA still sits at an unimpressive 4.20 on the season, but he owns a 1.07 WHIP with 76 strikeouts over 64.1 innings to go along with 42 saves.