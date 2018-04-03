Rockies' Wade Davis: Collects one-out save

Davis retired a single batter to record his second save of the season during Monday's 7-4 win over San Diego.

The Padres were mounting a comeback with two ninth-inning runs, which forced Davis to the mound to record the final out. He's now pitched in consecutive games and collected a save in each without allowing a baserunner. It's a strong start for the veteran righty, and Davis has now converted 34 of his past 35 save opportunities dating back to the beginning of last year -- he went 4-for-4 in the postseason with Chicago, too.