Rockies' Wade Davis: Collects one-out save
Davis retired a single batter to record his second save of the season during Monday's 7-4 win over San Diego.
The Padres were mounting a comeback with two ninth-inning runs, which forced Davis to the mound to record the final out. He's now pitched in consecutive games and collected a save in each without allowing a baserunner. It's a strong start for the veteran righty, and Davis has now converted 34 of his past 35 save opportunities dating back to the beginning of last year -- he went 4-for-4 in the postseason with Chicago, too.
Rockies' Wade Davis: Picks up first save of season Saturday•
Rockies' Wade Davis: Serves up homer in recent spring appearance•
Rockies' Wade Davis: Signs with Rockies•
Wade Davis: Declines qualifying offer•
Cubs' Wade Davis: Receives qualifying offer from Cubs•
Cubs' Wade Davis: Pitches in non-save situation Wednesday•
