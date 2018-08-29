Davis struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday against the Angels to pick up his 36th save.

Davis was tasked with facing the bottom of the Angels lineup to protect a 3-2 lead, and he sent them all down swinging. As evidenced by his 4.80 ERA, the 32-year-old has had his struggles this season, but he's now worked seven straight scoreless outings and his 36 saves have him ahead of Kenley Jansen (32) for the National League lead.