Rockies' Wade Davis: Completes bullpen session
Davis (oblique) completed a bullpen session Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Davis had been playing catch through the week, but the bullpen session is his first since he last pitched May 14. The veteran right-hander will likely need another bullpen session or two before the team decides whether a rehab assignment is necessary.
