Davis (oblique) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during Colorado's series against the Mets in New York this weekend, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Davis said he feels ready to return after throwing a successful live BP session in Chicago on Wednesday, though the Rockies may opt to send him on a brief minor-league rehab assignment before activating him. Either way, it sounds like the veteran closer will be back with the Rockies in the near future.