Manager Bud Black said Saturday that the team is having discussions about activating Davis (shoulder) to provide an extra bullpen arm, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Davis has been sidelined since the beginning of August with a right shoulder strain, but it appears as though he could return to action prior to the end of the regular season. If he returns, it's unclear whether he'll reclaim the closing duties since Daniel Bard has converted on all six of his save chances this season.