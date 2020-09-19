Davis was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Davis allowed five runs while recording just five outs in his two appearances since returning from a shoulder injury. That was evidently the last straw for the Rockies, who are finally finished with the man they gave $52 million to over the last three seasons. Davis did give the Rockies a decent enough season in 2018, saving 43 games with a respectable 4.13 ERA, but his overall statline from his time in Colorado includes a 6.49 ERA and an unimpressive combination of a 25.0 percent strikeout rate and an 11.8 percent walk rate. It would be quite a surprise to see a team claim him off waivers.