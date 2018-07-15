Rockies' Wade Davis: Earns 27th save
Davis struck out one without allowing a baserunner en route to earning the save Saturday against the Mariners.
Davis entered the game with the Rockies up three in the ninth inning and successfully closed out the win to earn his 27th save. That was enough to push him ahead of Kenley Jansen as the National League saves leader, and while his ERA is a bit high at 3.72, he has converted seven consecutive save opportunities.
