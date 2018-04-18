Davis threw a perfect ninth inning in the Rockies' 2-0 defeat over the Pirates on Tuesday, striking out one to lock down his eighth save of the year.

That's now four consecutive outings where Davis has not allowed a hit in one-inning save opportunities. He's allowed a run to score in only two of his nine appearances, and he's holding opponents to a cool .111 batting average across 8.1 innings. Davis is a steady source of saves on a Rockies team that's now 11-8 on the year.