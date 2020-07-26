Davis allowed a run on one hit and one walk during his lone inning of work, but he struck out one en route towards earning his first save of the season Saturday against the Rangers.

Davis is coming off the worst season of his career and is widely expected to have a short leash as the team's closer, but he converted his first save opportunity of the year. It wasn't an easy save, however, as he allowed two baserunners before sealing the deal when he struck out Rougned Odor. Davis posted an 8.65 ERA and a 1.88 WHIP in 42.2 innings last season.