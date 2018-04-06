Rockies' Wade Davis: Earns fourth save Thursday
Davis allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks while striking out two across one inning to earn the save Thursday against the Padres.
Davis has gotten off to a hot start this season, earning a save in all of the Rockies' four wins. He was touched up for his first hit and run allowed of the season on a home run by Manuel Margot, but has looked like an elite closer otherwise.
More News
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Collects one-out save•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Picks up first save of season Saturday•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Serves up homer in recent spring appearance•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Signs with Rockies•
-
Wade Davis: Declines qualifying offer•
-
Cubs' Wade Davis: Receives qualifying offer from Cubs•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...