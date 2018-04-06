Rockies' Wade Davis: Earns fourth save Thursday

Davis allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks while striking out two across one inning to earn the save Thursday against the Padres.

Davis has gotten off to a hot start this season, earning a save in all of the Rockies' four wins. He was touched up for his first hit and run allowed of the season on a home run by Manuel Margot, but has looked like an elite closer otherwise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories