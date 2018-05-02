Rockies' Wade Davis: Earns save Tuesday
Davis struck out two and walked one to earn the save Tuesday against the Cubs.
Davis is now tied with Edwin Diaz for the major-league lead in saves after recording his 11th save in 12 opportunities this season. He has been dominant in the process, allowing only one home run and 10 baserunners in 12.1 innings of work.
