Davis (2-6) walked one batter in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, earning the win in the 4-3 victory against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers teed off on Davis in his last appearance, as he allowed three runs on two homers and took the loss. This scoreless inning was much needed for the 32-year-old righty, whose season ERA still sits at 5.40. Even with the high ERA and six blown saves, it appears Davis is still the main closer for Colorado, even if he's slowly losing grasp.