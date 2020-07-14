Davis will likely begin the 2020 season as the Rockies primary closer, but other options are looming as Opening Day nears.

Davis will look to bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2019, logging a 8.65 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 42.2 innings and finishing with just 15 saves. The veteran right-hander did not allow a single run or hit while striking out three across 3.1 innings this spring. Scott Oberg and Carlos Estevez remain likely candidates to replace Davis should he struggle early on in his third campaign in Colorado.