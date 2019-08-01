Davis (1-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers after surrendering five runs on four hits and one walk while recording only one out.

Davis entered to start the ninth inning with the game tied 0-0, and he delivered his worst performance of the season by giving up a pair of multi-run homers. The veteran right-hander hasn't blown a save since mid-June, but he still has a 9.67 ERA, 12:8 K:BB and three losses in that stretch. The Rockies previously discussed a shakeup for the back end of the bullpen and seem likely to be considering their options once again.