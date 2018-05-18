Davis got the save against the Giants on Thursday, working around two walks and recording one strikeout to lock down Colorado's 5-3 extra-innings victory.

It wasn't entirely smooth sailing for Davis, who put the tying runs on base in the 12th inning before working his way out of the jam and recording his league-leading 16th save of the season. While he's partially been the beneficiary of a lot of opportunities as the Rockies continue to play close games, the veteran deserves credit for making the most of those chances. He's also got pretty solid ratios with a 2.79 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 19.1 innings.