Rockies' Wade Davis: Gets another save Thursday
Davis got the save against the Giants on Thursday, working around two walks and recording one strikeout to lock down Colorado's 5-3 extra-innings victory.
It wasn't entirely smooth sailing for Davis, who put the tying runs on base in the 12th inning before working his way out of the jam and recording his league-leading 16th save of the season. While he's partially been the beneficiary of a lot of opportunities as the Rockies continue to play close games, the veteran deserves credit for making the most of those chances. He's also got pretty solid ratios with a 2.79 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 19.1 innings.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart