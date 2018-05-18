Davis got the save against the Giants on Thursday, working around two walks and recording one strikeout to lock down Colorado's 5-3 extra-inning victory.

It wasn't entirely smooth sailing for Davis, who put the tying runs on base in the 12th inning with a pair of free passes before working his way out of it and recording his league-leading 16th save of the season. While he's partially been the beneficiary of seeing a lot of opportunities as the Rockies continue to play in a lot of close games, the veteran deserves credit for making the most of those chances and he's also got pretty solid ratios with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP through 19.1 innings.