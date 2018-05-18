Rockies' Wade Davis: Gets another save
Davis got the save against the Giants on Thursday, working around two walks and recording one strikeout to lock down Colorado's 5-3 extra-inning victory.
It wasn't entirely smooth sailing for Davis, who put the tying runs on base in the 12th inning with a pair of free passes before working his way out of it and recording his league-leading 16th save of the season. While he's partially been the beneficiary of seeing a lot of opportunities as the Rockies continue to play in a lot of close games, the veteran deserves credit for making the most of those chances and he's also got pretty solid ratios with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP through 19.1 innings.
More News
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...