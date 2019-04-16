Davis got a one-out save against the Padres on Monday, working around a walk to get the final out via strikeout in the Rockies' 5-2 victory.

Davis finally picked up his first save of the season after coming into the game with a runner aboard, walking Luis Urias before striking out Ian Kinsler to seal the victory. It took Davis longer than expected to get this first save, but that can be attributed to a lack of opportunities on a Rockies team that has struggled out of the gate. He remains the top option for the closer role in the Colorado bullpen.