Davis got the save against the Nationals on Monday, working around a hit and a walk to fire a scoreless ninth inning and lock down a 7-5 victory for the Rockies.

Davis allowed a leadoff double to Ryan Zimmerman and walked Brian Dozier, but he was able to get Kurt Suzuki to ground into a game-ending double play to escape with his second save of the season. The 33-year-old has only given up one earned run through his 8.1 innings to give him a 1.08 ERA, although he has allowed seven hits and walked six batters to leave him with a 1.56 WHIP over nine appearances.