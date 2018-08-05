Rockies' Wade Davis: Gets support from manager
Manager Bud Black defended Davis, who blew two consecutive saves Thursday and Friday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports. "I'm going to defend Wade Davis," Black said Saturday afternoon before the Rockies played the Brewers at Miller Park. "This season is not going to depend on just the bullpen, or the lineup or the starting rotation. I can't remember which player said it best last night, in a quote. 'When we lose, we lose as a team. When we win, we win as a team.' That's how we look at it."
Black is sticking by his embattled closer, who has a 5.09 ERA with six blown saves in 37 opportunities. By contrast, at this point last year, Davis had not blown a save in 22 chances and had a 2.43 ERA.
