Davis (1-5) allowed a three-run walkoff home run with two outs in the ninth in Friday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out one and walked two.

Davis got Mike Moustakas to strike out before issuing walks to Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw. He then got Jonathan Schoop to pop out but then gave up a three-run bomb to Eric Thames to take the blown save and the loss. This is back-to-back blown saves for Davis, and he's now 31-for-37 in save chances on the year with a 5.09 ERA. Given how good he's been at stretches throughout the year he would figure to remain in the closer role for the time being, but it's worth remembering that Adam Ottavino is waiting in the wings with a sparkling 1.35 ERA and 0.88 WHIP this season.