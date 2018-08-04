Rockies' Wade Davis: Gives up home run for blown save
Davis (1-5) allowed a three-run walkoff home run with two outs in the ninth in Friday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out one and walked two.
Davis got Mike Moustakas to strike out before issuing walks to Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw. He then got Jonathan Schoop to pop out but then gave up a three-run bomb to Eric Thames to take the blown save and the loss. This is back-to-back blown saves for Davis, and he's now 31-for-37 in save chances on the year with a 5.09 ERA. Given how good he's been at stretches throughout the year he would figure to remain in the closer role for the time being, but it's worth remembering that Adam Ottavino is waiting in the wings with a sparkling 1.35 ERA and 0.88 WHIP this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart