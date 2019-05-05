Davis got the save against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, retiring the side in a scoreless ninth inning to preserve Colorado's 8-7 victory. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Davis retired all three batters he faced to record his fifth save in as many chances to start the season. He hasn't had the opportunities to rack up as many saves as some other top-tier closers, but the right-hander is the unquestioned top option for the Rockies, and is off to an excellent start as he's yielded just one earned run and struck out 14 batters in 11.2 innings.