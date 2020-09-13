Manager Bud Black said he expects to use Davis (shoulder) as a middle reliever initially following the 35-year-old's reinstatement from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Black didn't specify whether Davis would merely make an appearance or two in middle relief before getting work in higher-leverage spots, but with only two weeks left in the regular season, the veteran likely wouldn't have enough time to re-establish himself as Colorado's closer anyway. Even before he was moved to the IL on Aug. 2 with a right shoulder strain, Davis had a tenuous grasp on the closing gig after a disastrous 2019 campaign in which he posted an 8.65 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 50 appearances. Daniel Bard has gone a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances while bringing stability to the back end of the Colorado bullpen, so he'll likely continue to garner most of the closing opportunities even with Davis back in the fold.