Davis has given up one earned run over five innings of work in Cactus League play this spring, striking out five and walking one in his five appearances.

Davis had a National League-high 43 saves last season and he's locked in as the Rockies' ninth-inning man again ahead of the start of the regular season. His 4.13 ERA from last year thanks to a handful of rough outings wasn't spectacular, but he did have a solid 1.06 WHIP and should be a reliable source of saves once again, even if he's not providing the top-tier ratios of other closer options.