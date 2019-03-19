Rockies' Wade Davis: Locked in as closer
Davis has given up one earned run over five innings of work in Cactus League play this spring, striking out five and walking one in his five appearances.
Davis had a National League-high 43 saves last season and he's locked in as the Rockies' ninth-inning man again ahead of the start of the regular season. His 4.13 ERA from last year thanks to a handful of rough outings wasn't spectacular, but he did have a solid 1.06 WHIP and should be a reliable source of saves once again, even if he's not providing the top-tier ratios of other closer options.
