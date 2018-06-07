Davis gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his 20th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Reds.

He's now converted six straight save opportunities, putting Davis in the NL lead in that category and leaving him just one behind Seattle's Edwin Diaz for the major-league lead. Calling Coors Field home hasn't helped Davis keep runs off the board this year -- his 3.20 ERA would be his highest since he was shifted to the bullpen on a full-time basis in 2014 -- but the veteran closer has been more than earning the free-agent dollars the Rockies handed him this offseason.