Davis fired a perfect ninth inning, striking out one batter and earning the save in a 3-2 win over Oakland on Sunday.

Davis has now converted his last 10 save chances, bringing him to 30-for-34 on the year. He's made three straight scoreless appearances after getting torched for five runs in just 1.1 innings against Houston on July 24. The 32-year-old is still a strong fantasy closer despite his 4.30 ERA.