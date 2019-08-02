Davis will move to a middle-relief role for now, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Coors Field does a number on many pitchers' statlines, but Davis certainly can't blame his home park for the entirety of his 6.82 ERA, which translates to a park-adjusted ERA- of 134 (34 percent worse than league average). His 22.3 percent strikeout rate better suits a middle reliever, while his 13.5 percent walk rate is quite poor. Scott Oberg will handle the ninth inning for now.